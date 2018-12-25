UW program honored

Paul Atkins (right) accepting the award from Yoichiro Yamada. (Photo provided by the office of Japan Consul General)

A ceremony and reception were held in November to award the Foreign Minister’s Commendation for 2018 to the Japanese Language and Literature Program, Department of Asian Languages and Literature at the University of Washington.



Consul General Yoichiro Yamada expressed his appreciation for the program’s long contribution to the development of Japan studies in the Pacific Northwest.



Department Chair Prof. Paul Atkins accepted the certificate on behalf of the program.



Atkins expressed his gratitude for the honor and spoke about the history of the program since its establishment.