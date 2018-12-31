University student accused of poisoning roommate

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – A former Lehigh University student has been accused of poisoning his roommate.



Prosecutors announced on Dec. 20 that 22-year-old Yukai Yang will be charged with attempted homicide and related offenses.



Authorities say Yang, a chemistry major, sickened his roommate with thallium and possibly other chemicals last spring. Juwan Royal experienced symptoms that included dizziness, shaking and vomiting, and his blood tested positive for thallium.



Yang was already facing an ethnic intimidation charge for allegedly scrawling racist graffiti in their dorm room. Royal is black.



Yang, an international student from China, is no longer enrolled at Lehigh, and his student visa has been revoked.