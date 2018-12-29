‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ sequel confirmed

Photo of the TV screen

Netflix confirmed on Dec. 19 that it is moving ahead with a sequel to the romantic comedy “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”



The sequel to the breakout hit will also feature actor Lana Condor, who was adopted from Vietnam months after her birth in 1997 and raised by a white family.



First released in August, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is adapted from Jenny Han’s trilogy of young adult novels. It follows Lara Jean (Condor), a teenager who is mortified to discover that the secret love letters she once wrote, to five of her childhood crushes, have made their way to the boys in question.



Netflix issued the following announcement on Dec. 19:



“To All The Fans I’ve Loved Before, I miss you. I know it’s only been a few months and I swear I wasn’t trying to avoid you, I just didn’t know how to answer your question without lying to you. The truth isn’t always simple or straightforward — and as we all know too well, dating contracts have a way of quickly getting complicated. But, the letters are out…it’s true. A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel is coming to Netflix.”



Han also wrote “P.S. I Still Love You” and “Always and Forever, Lara Jean” as the second and third books in the trilogy.