Reichert honored for work on U.S.-Japan relations

Ambassador Shinsuke Sugiyama hailed Congressman Dave Reichert for his leadership in building strong Japan-US ties. (Photo provided by Embassy of Japan)

Congressman Dave Reichert received the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star in recognition of his work to strengthen bilateral relations and promote friendship between the United States and Japan. Reichert received the decoration at a Dec. 6 ceremony hosted by the Ambassador of Japan, Shinsuke Sugiyama.



Sugiyama said, “As chair of the Trade Subcommittee, [Reichert] led the discussions in Congress on trade issues. Representative Reichert has consistently supported the benefits that flow from Japan-U.S. business ties and trade.”



The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star is one of the highest orders that the Emperor of Japan may bestow to foreigners.