Raghavan is Jayapal’s new Chief of Staff

Gautam Raghavan

Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, announced on Dec. 3 that Gautam Raghavan is her new Chief of Staff.



Raghavan currently serves as Executive Director of the Indian American Impact Project & Fund and as an adviser to the Biden Foundation.



From 2011-2014, he served as Barack Obama’s liaison to the LGBT community, as well as the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.



Raghavan was born in India, raised in Seattle, and graduated from Stanford University. He currently lives in Washington, D.C. with his husband Andy and their daughter, Maya.