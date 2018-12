Held on Dec. 7 at the House of Hong. Over 300 people attended. The Northwest Asian Weekly Foundation met its goal of raising $200,000 for the UW Scholarship Endowment. The event marks noteworthy achievements of local Asian American and Pacific Islander leaders.

Photos by George Liu & Rebecca Ip

Mia Tuan (right, holding the check), David Domkee (middle, behind the check) with sponsors and supporters

Emcee Monisha Harrell (left) and Master Da-Hyang Kwon (center)

Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap (center)

Donna Liu (center)

From left: Bruce Harrell, Donna Liu, Steve Hirjak, Da-Hyang Kwon, Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap, Knight Sor, Justice Mary Yu, Michael Itti, Cindy Runger, Joe Nguyen, and James William

From left: Bruce Harrell, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Rep.Sharon Santos, and Nate Miles

Cindy Runger

Joe Nguyen (center)

Steve Hirjak (center)

Michael Itti (center)

Knight Sor (right)

From left: Daryl Campbell, Tim Otani, Justice Mary Yu, and James William of the Washington Leadership Institute

From left: Charlene Lee, Jerry Lee, Nate Miles, and Mike Flood

Friends and family of Michael Itti

Master Da-Hyang Kwon (center)

Cindy Runger (center) and Paul Ishii (right)