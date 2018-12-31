No charges against Chinese billionaire in alleged assault

By The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors said on Dec. 21 that Chinese billionaire Richard Liu will not face charges after a woman accused him of rape while he was attending a University business program in August.
Liu, founder of the Beijing-based e-commerce site JD.com, was arrested Aug. 31 on suspicion of felony rape and released within hours. He returned to China.
Prosecutors said that “profound evidentiary problems” would have made it “highly unlikely” that any charge could have been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a statement, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said that as prosecutors reviewed surveillance video, text messages, police body camera video and witness statements, “it became clear that we could not meet our burden of proof and, therefore, we could not bring charges.”
Liu was in Minneapolis for a weeklong residency as part of the University of Minnesota’s doctor of business administration China program. The four-year program in the university’s management school is geared toward high-level executives in China and is a partnership with Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management.
Liu’s attorneys have said he is innocent. JD.com has said Liu was falsely accused.
Liu, known in Chinese as Liu Qiangdong, is a prominent member of the Chinese tech elite , with a fortune of $7.5 billion. He is part of a generation of entrepreneurs who have created China’s internet, e-commerce, mobile phone and other technology industries since the late 1990s. The son of peasants, Liu built a Beijing electronics shop into JD.com, China’s biggest online direct retailer, selling everything from clothes to toys to fresh vegetables.
He has continued to lead the company since his arrest.
On the night of the alleged attack, Liu and other executives went to Origami, a Japanese restaurant in Minneapolis. The alleged victim, a Chinese citizen who is studying at the University of Minnesota on a student visa, went to the dinner as a volunteer and, her attorney Wil Florin said, felt coerced to drink as the powerful men toasted her.
Text messages reviewed by The Associated Press and portions of the woman’s interviews with police show the woman claims Liu dragged her into a vehicle and made advances, despite her protests. The woman texted a friend: “I begged him don’t. But he didn’t listen.” She said he raped her at her apartment.
The alleged victim has not been publicly identified. She is still enrolled at the university, Florin said.
Liu had recently tried to distance himself from sexual assault allegations against a guest at a 2015 party at his penthouse in Australia. Liu was not charged or accused of wrongdoing, but Australian media reported he tried unsuccessfully to get a court to prevent the release of his name in that case. The guest was convicted and sentenced to prison in October.
Comments
dárky says
Why are you inclined to invest the up coming two many years
performing each and every offered minute to make your e-commerce website a success?
Possibly you are functioning a nine-to-five career that no longer excites you.
Possibly you happen to be not too long ago retired and setting up a second
career as an entrepreneur. You could be a keep-at-house mother looking to
complement the family members cash flow or potentially you have misplaced your job in a tricky financial
state and are wanting to strike out on your individual.
Whichever the scenario, you will need to be reasonable about the
trajectory of your e-commerce venture. Rome was not constructed
in a day and although there are loads of data products out there that pretty much warranty
you tens of hundreds of bucks at the push of a button, which is not how the authentic earth is effective.
It takes time to create and develop your organization. Someone
at the time explained to me that you have the selection of doing work
8 several hours a working day for another
person else or 16 hours a day for your self. Which is about suitable.
Sounds challenging, proper? There you go yet again Captain Buzzkill.
It is complicated. It can also be greatly rewarding and enjoyment.
The journey to achievement as an on the internet retailer
needs determination and patience. It’s not a hobby and if you take care of it as such, you will only generate “interest” money.
If you are in a hard monetary problem, now may not be the
time to get started your online small business.
Launching an e-commerce internet site calls for a monetary financial
investment. That investment is not virtually as significant as opening a brick-and-mortar retail store, but you can not get started off with out
remaining able to devote some cash on your business enterprise.
Around the last five yrs, I’ve been a member of a amount of unique e-commerce and internet marketing and advertising boards.
I’ve long gone from the guy who asks a large amount of
inquiries to the one who responses them. The issue that bums me out the most is when I study a write-up like this:
“Hey all people, manufacturer new to the forum. I have misplaced my occupation and will not have any cost savings so I need to have to make funds quick. Can someone explain to me what I ought to market so I can get out of this fiscal gap?”
Yikes. He’s in for a rude awakening. You just are unable to start off a business enterprise in desperation mode.
Far more than probably, you may finish up even a lot more disappointed
and determined. I’m certain there are a number of exceptions to the rule out there, but by-and-huge you’ve bought to be
equipped to work from a sound economical foundation to launch
a profitable company.
So be straightforward with your self about regardless of whether you are in a place to
make the financial commitment required to get your startup off the ground, even if the investment decision is a modest 1.