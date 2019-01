Stella Leong (left) and Dennis Lam (right)

Kin On announced on Dec. 24 the election of Dennis Lam as its new board president. Lam is the founder of the Law Offices of Dennis Lam and has served on the Kin On Board for more than 20 years.



Along with Lam, Hannah Wong will be 1st Vice President, Sherwin Tsao 2nd Vice President, Wendy Zheng Secretary, David Lee Treasurer, and Stella Leong Immediate Past President. The newly elected officers will serve from 2019-2020.