Murder suspect extradited from Japan

Seattle police detectives, in a joint effort with the Japanese National Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Office, took a 48-year-old woman into custody late last month and have extradited her to face charges for a 2011 murder.

Seattle police believe Kyung Hee Dowdle killed Toshio Ota, 78.

Dowdle was charged with Ota’s death in 2016. His body was found in the Columbia River in 2013 by Grant County deputies.

Ota died of blunt force trauma to the head. Police believe the killing happened sometime in mid-March 2011.

Dowdle allegedly carried out the killing, according to the King County Prosecutor’s Office, because Ota did not include her in his will.

Ota was an investor in Izakaya, Dowdle’s Federal Way restaurant.