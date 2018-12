By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Photo by George Liu

At least two people were hurt when one car collided into another at the corner of Jackson and Maynard on Nov. 30.



It happened shortly after 7 p.m.



Seattle police responded to the scene, as well as the Seattle Fire Department.

The passenger side of the blue car that was hit was so badly bent that the fire department had to help pull the occupant out.



As of now, there’s no word on the extent of the injuries.