SCIDpda is hosting another Maynard Alley Open House on Dec. 7. At the first open house in October at Massive Monkees Studio, students from the University of Washington Landscape Architecture program gathered preliminary ideas about what the community wants for the alley.

The students have now incorporated that feedback into their designs and will be presenting a variety of proposals for the community to further comment on.

The meeting will be held at the Theatre Off Jackson, 409 7th Avenue South, in the event space upstairs from 3–5:30 p.m.