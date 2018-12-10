Mari Horita joining NHL Seattle

Mari Horita

ArtsFund President and CEO Mari Horita announced on Nov. 28 that she is leaving the organization after 20 years to join NHL Seattle. She’s been CEO of the nonprofit organization for the last seven years.



In a letter to ArtsFund supporters, Horita wrote, “I would not have made this difficult decision but for the unique and exciting opportunity to join NHL Seattle and build its community engagement and philanthropic strategy as part of the foundation of the new organization.”



She will remain with ArtsFund through mid-January 2019.



Horita has an extensive background in civic and community involvement and has served on a number of nonprofit boards, including the Japanese American Chamber of Commerce, Japan America Society, the Asian Bar Association of Washington, Washington Appleseed, and Youthcare.