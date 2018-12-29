Man shot in Chinatown homeless encampment

SEATTLE — Officers responded to reports of shots fired at a homeless camp in the 1200 block of South Weller Street, just before 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 7.

Residents of the encampment described the suspect as an Asian male who fled the scene before officers arrived. The witnesses also said a man claimed to have been shot before walking away.



Additional officers responding to the scene spotted two people, who matched the suspect’s description, attempting to leave the area in a gray SUV and immediately pulled it over. Witnesses confirmed the officers had the correct person.



Hours later, a man walked into Harborview Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the stomach.



Officers have booked the 43-year-old suspect into King County Jail for investigation of assault, drug charges, and a warrant. Officers also booked a 40-year-old man on several felony warrants.