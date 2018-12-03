Northwest Asian Weekly

LIHI gala

Pearl Leung of Vulcan Inc (center) receives a 2018 Housing Hero Award. Pictured with Duncan Haas of the LIHI Board and Sharon Lee, LIHI executive director. (Photo provided by LIHI)

The Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) raised $500,000 at its annual gala at the Four Seasons Hotel on Nov. 9. Funds raised benefit LIHI housing and service programs, the Urban Rest Stop, and Tiny House Villages. Pearl Leung of Vulcan, Inc. was honored as a Housing Hero, along with Alice Lockridge of Women4Women and Dave D’Hondt of the Associated General Contractors. Kimberly and Rebecca Yeung, ages 11 and 13, spoke of their experience building a tiny house to help homeless people.

Sharon Lee, LIHI executive director (center) with Winston, Kimberly, Rebecca, and Jennifer Yeung.

