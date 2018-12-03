The Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) raised $500,000 at its annual gala at the Four Seasons Hotel on Nov. 9. Funds raised benefit LIHI housing and service programs, the Urban Rest Stop, and Tiny House Villages. Pearl Leung of Vulcan, Inc. was honored as a Housing Hero, along with Alice Lockridge of Women4Women and Dave D’Hondt of the Associated General Contractors. Kimberly and Rebecca Yeung, ages 11 and 13, spoke of their experience building a tiny house to help homeless people.

