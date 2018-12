Customers browsing through local artists’ booths. (Photo by Assunta Ng)

It was a packed house at Kino Artist Alley on Dec. 1, at Seattle’s Kinokuniya bookstore. Customers browsed through self-made goods created by local artists, and chatted with them face-to-face at their booths. The event took place on the upper and lower levels of the store. At one point, there were so many people that a line spilled outside and into Uwajimaya.