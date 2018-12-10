Helping Link/Một Dấu Nối 25th anniversary celebration

Minh-Duc Nguyen (left) and Lifetime Achievement Awardee David Okimoto

Over 200 people gathered at the Tukwila Community Center on Nov. 3 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Helping Link/Một Dấu Nối.



$55,000 was raised at the event and organizers are still collecting donations and sponsorship through the end of the year.



Founder and Executive Director Minh-Duc Nguyen recognized many individuals and organizations for their contributions including David Okimoto who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.



Helping Link/Một Dấu Nối is a nonprofit that helps Vietnamese immigrants and Vietnamese Americans to develop the vital skills needed to thrive in their new country.