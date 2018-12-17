Helen Zia coming to Seattle

Helen Zia

Author and community activist Helen Zia is coming to Seattle on Jan. 29, 2019, to do a book signing at Elliott Bay Books. She will be introducing her new book, “Last Boat Out of Shanghai: The Epic Story of the Chinese Who Fled Mao’s Revolution.”



The book traces the lives of immigrants and refugees from another cataclysmic time in history that has parallels to the difficulties facing migrants today.



The daughter of immigrants from China, Zia has been outspoken on issues ranging from human rights and peace to women’s rights, and countering hate violence and homophobia. She is featured in the Academy Award nominated documentary “Who Killed Vincent Chin?” and in 2010, she was a witness in the federal marriage equality case decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.