GSCCC election results

The Greater Seattle Chinese Chamber of Commerce (GSCCC) announced the results of its 2019 election for the Board of Directors, and its 2019 Officers.
Board of Directors
Alvin Wong, Bowic Tse, Dennis T. Su, Felicity Wang, Hongguan Xu, Jesse Tam, John Liu, Lawrence Pang, Lucia Leung, Martha Lee, Patsy Bonincontri, Pauline Lau, Rick Choi, Shiao-Yen Wu, Tereza Marks, Van Vong, Wesley Tanoto, and YP Chan.
2019 Officers
Dennis T. Su, President
Jesse Tam, First Vice President
Hongguan Xu, Second Vice President
Van Vong, Secretary
Rick Choi, Treasurer
Leave a Reply