EDITORIAL: It’s about time

With the Chinese American WWII Veteran Congressional Gold Medal Act now being signed into law, let freedom ring for all.



This is a wonderful holiday gift to the Chinese American community. The president’s signature on this bill on Dec. 20 reaffirms this administration’s recognition of the contributions that people of color make in protecting our nation. They put their lives on the line, pledging loyalty to our country, and proving that we are all patriots. The passing and signing into law of this act honorably recognizes the Chinese Americans who bravely served our country.



Few people know that more than 18,000 Chinese and Chinese Americans served in the U.S. Armed Forces during WWII. They served in every capacity within the armed forces, even though the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act was still in force for much of the war. Many earned citations for their heroism and honorable duty to our nation.

Up until now, they were the only U.S. minority group that had not been recognized for their service.

We have lost many of these patriots in the years since the end of WWII. With precious few still alive, it’s about time that those still with us are getting honored and recognized for their selflessness and sacrifice.



Ted Lieu (D-CA) introduced the bill, along with Ed Royce (R-CA) in the U.S. House of Representatives. Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), and Thad Cochran (R-MS) introduced it in the Senate.



Here are the Washington senators and congressmen who cosponsored the bill:

Sen. Maria Cantwell

Sen. Patty Murray

Rep. Suzan DelBene

Rep. Denny Heck

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler

Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Rep. Derek Kilmer

Rep. Rick Larsen

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers

Rep. Dan Newhouse

Rep. Dave Reichert

Rep. Adam Smith