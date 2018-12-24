CAPAC applauds passage of Chinese American WWII Veterans Congressional Gold Medal Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed S. 1050 on Dec. 12, the Chinese American World War II Veterans Congressional Gold Medal Act. This bipartisan legislation — led by Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Mazie Hirono (D-HI) and Congressmen Ed Royce (R-CA) and Ted Lieu (D-CA) — will recognize the tremendous contributions made by more than 18,000 Chinese American World War II veterans and award them with the Congressional Gold Medal. The bill unanimously passed the Senate earlier this year and now awaits the President’s signature. Members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) released the following statements:

Congresswoman Judy Chu (CA-27), CAPAC Chair:



“During World War II, more than 18,000 Chinese Americans bravely served our country to protect their fellow Americans. Despite facing racial discrimination at home, including the hateful Chinese Exclusion Act that remained in place until 1943, these Chinese Americans showed true patriotism and service to our country. With the unanimous passage of the Chinese American World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act, we now have an opportunity to pay national tribute to these heroes by awarding them with our nation’s highest civilian honor.



“The passage of this legislation is a tremendous victory for our veterans and the broader Chinese American community. I urge the President to sign this bill into law before the end of the year.”

Senator Tammy Duckworth (IL):



“Despite facing outright discrimination, more than 18,000 brave Chinese Americans volunteered to risk their lives to protect their fellow Americans during World War II. I’m proud my colleagues from both sides of the aisle have chosen to recognize this brave group of veterans’ unwavering commitment and honor them with a Congressional Gold Medal.”

Senator Mazie K. Hirono (HI):



“More than 18,000 Chinese Americans served our country during World War II, while also facing discrimination here at home. Like other minority service members, their contributions were not appropriately recognized during or immediately after World War II. The passage of the Chinese American World War II Veterans Congressional Gold Medal Act goes a long way to right that wrong and express our gratitude for Chinese American veterans’ distinguished service.”

Senator Mazie K. Hirono (HI):



“More than 18,000 Chinese Americans served our country during World War II, while also facing discrimination here at home. Like other minority service members, their contributions were not appropriately recognized during or immediately after World War II. The passage of the Chinese American World War II Veterans Congressional Gold Medal Act goes a long way to right that wrong and express our gratitude for Chinese American veterans’ distinguished service.”

Senator Mazie K. Hirono (HI):



“More than 18,000 Chinese Americans served our country during World War II, while also facing discrimination here at home. Like other minority service members, their contributions were not appropriately recognized during or immediately after World War II. The passage of the Chinese American World War II Veterans Congressional Gold Medal Act goes a long way to right that wrong and express our gratitude for Chinese American veterans’ distinguished service.”

Congressman Ted Lieu (CA-33), CAPAC Whip:



“I’m proud to have co-led the introduction of this bill to award Chinese American WWII veterans with the Congressional Gold Medal. We will finally have the chance to honor the service and sacrifice of Chinese Americans who fought for the United States in WWII. By proudly serving their country, even in the face of the shameful Chinese Exclusion Act, Chinese American veterans exemplified patriotism and demonstrated a deep commitment to the United States. As a veteran, I’m grateful to have worked on this legislation, along with Rep. Royce, and Sens. Duckworth, Cochran and Hirono, to honor the lives and legacies of these WWII heroes.”

The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) has been addressing the needs of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community in all areas of American life since it was founded in 1994. It is comprised of members of Congress of Asian and Pacific Islander descent and members who have a strong dedication to promoting the well-being of the AAPI) community.