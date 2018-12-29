Bipartisan bill to honor Chinese American WWII vets signed

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

On Dec. 20, President Trump signed into law the Chinese American World War II Veteran Congressional Gold Medal Act — giving Chinese Americans who served in the six branches of the U.S. Armed Services during WWII the honor and recognition long due to them.



More than 18,000 Chinese Americans served during WWII for the United States. The Chinese Exclusion Act was still in force when the United States first entered the war in 1941.



The bill passed the House five days before the 75th anniversary of the 1943 Magnuson Act, which repealed the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882.



Cathy Lee, vice president of Chinese American Citizens Alliance (CACA) of Seattle, told the Northwest Asian Weekly that CACA Seattle spearheaded the effort by persuading members of the congressional delegation to cosponsor the bill.



CACA National President Davace Chin said, “Notwithstanding discriminatory treatment under the Chinese Exclusion Act, tens of thousands of Chinese American men and women enlisted in the military during our country’s hour of need in WWII. We are extremely grateful and appreciative for Congress’ recognition of the loyalty, service, and sacrifice made by Chinese American veterans. This highest honor is poignant and bittersweet.”