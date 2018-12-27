Predictions and advice for the week of December 29, 2018–January 4, 2019

Rat — It can be hard to distinguish between the hype and what is real. If it seems too good to be true, then you should be skeptical.

Ox — There are situations when conflict simply cannot be avoided. That said, once it is out in the open, it is also one step closer to being resolved.

Tiger — Your initial reaction won’t necessarily reflect how you will feel later on. Remember to listen to both sides of the story.

Rabbit — The winds have shifted strongly in your favor. That said, don’t jump at the first attractive offer, and weigh all your available options.

Dragon — Although you are tempted to take some shortcuts, quality work adds to the overall value and it is worth taking your time.

Snake — As well as things have gone before, there are some new circumstances that require your attention. Provided that you address them, the rest should go smoothly.

Horse — A successful transition depends largely on your advance preparations. While you won’t know exactly what is coming, you will be ready when it arrives.

Goat — Dwelling on a mistake won’t remedy it. Instead, learn what you can from it and do not let it happen again.

Monkey — Don’t expect something daring to appeal to everyone. If you want more mass appeal, then consider your audience carefully.

Rooster — You have your work cut out for you, but that should not stop you from plunging in. The more you get done upfront, the better the outcome.

Dog — With a flair for style, you shine when you allow your creative side to come through. The bonus is that the process of creating is fulfilling for you as well.

Pig — Your optimism is contagious and will eventually be appreciated by those around you. Leading by example is the best way to go.