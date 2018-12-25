Appreciation for Chinatown residents

Award recipients Auntie Pang, Tim Lee, Anna Hou, and Lawrence Pang with Police Guild members and Chinese community members. (Photo by George Liu)

Seattle Police Guild President Kevin Stuckey, Vice President Rich O’Neil, and 17 other officers gathered at the House of Hong Restaurant on Dec. 4, to show appreciation for the Chinatown residents, who showed support for the police contract at a recent Seattle City Council meeting. The Guild presented awards to members who spoke and helped organize the group at the meeting. Over 100 people attended the celebration.