Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) released its very first music video about the agency in November.



The original song “The First One There,” performed by AAPI musicians Daniel Pak and Geo Quibuyen, looks at how ACRS came to be, what it has stood for over the last 45 years, and its role in the community today.



ACRS turned 45 in 2018 and the music video was part of a yearlong digital and video campaign. You can see the video at acrs.org/acrs45.