AARP 2018 AAPI Hero

Jon Melegrito

Jon Melegrito was honored on Dec. 7 at the third annual AARP Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Hero Awards.



The Filipino American community leader is AARP’s 2018 AAPI Hero. He was recognized for helping to organize the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project (FilVetREP) achieve its goal of finally gaining the Congressional Gold Medal to formally recognize the Filipino and American Veterans of World War II.



Melegrito won $1,000, in addition to another $1,000 for FilVetRep. He plans to donate his winnings to the organization.