85° Bakery Cafe storefront (Photo by John Liu)

85°C Bakery Cafe held a soft opening at its new store at 5th Avenue and Jackson Street beginning the last week of December.



The chain, which has more than 1,000 stores worldwide, operates three other locations in the area, in Federal Way, Tukwila, and Lynnwood.



Nicknamed the “Starbucks of Taiwan,” 85°C specializes in fresh breads and pastries, as well as Asian-style brioche buns infused with fruit and Western-style sweets like apple pie and macarons.