4 arrested as police serve search warrants on encampment tents

Drugs, cash among the items seized (Photo from SPD)

SEATTLE — Responding to reports of violent crime and community concerns, Major Crimes Task Force (MCTF) detectives conducted a drug trafficking investigation focusing on criminal activity occurring in encampments in the Chinatown-International District.



This investigation culminated on Dec. 19, with SWAT teams from both Seattle Police and King County Sheriff’s Office serving search warrants at three encampments located between 8th and 12th Avenue South, along Dearborn Street.



Detectives arrested four men believed to be selling heroin, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine out of these encampments.



Police show a knife found in one of the tents (Photo from SPD)

Inside the first tent, detectives arrested a 50-year-old man for drug violations. He was in possession of 25 grams of heroin, small amounts of crack and meth, and $1,400 in cash.



In the second tent, police arrested a 36-year-old man wanted for felony narcotics warrants and a 26-year-old man wanted for misdemeanor warrants. Investigators found numerous edged weapons in the tent, along with three grams each of meth and heroin and $400 in cash. Police arrested a third man in the tent, a 53-year-old man, for drug violations. He was in possession of a small amount of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as $900 in cash.



The third tent was unoccupied, but detectives found a white powder that they believed to be cocaine.



This continues to be an active, ongoing investigation. Detectives expect to serve additional search warrants in the days and weeks ahead.