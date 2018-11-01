Victim’s brother sues killer, store where gun was purchased

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed against a Washington state man convicted of killing three people at a house party and against the store where he bought the gun used in the killings.

The Daily Herald reports David Bui filed the suit in October against 22-year-old Allen Ivanov, his parents and the Cabela’s outfitter store in Marysville, claiming the store and his parents should have known how Ivanov was planning to use the AR-15-style rifle.

Bui is the brother of Anna Bui, who was killed in July 2016 at a house in Mukilteo along with Jacob Long and Jordan Ebner.

Erica Buckley, the Seattle attorney representing Bui’s estate said the goal of the suit is “to make sure that, no matter what the outcome, that this family, and Anna, has full justice.”

Ivanov was sentenced last year to life in prison without parole.