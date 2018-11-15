Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Updated election results (winners)

Updated election results (winners)

By Leave a Comment

Congress District 7

  • Pramila Jayapal 84%

State House District 32

  • Cindy Ryu 80%

State House District 33

  • Mia Su-Ling Gregerson 67%

State Senate District 34

  • Joe Nguyen 58%

State Senate District 37

  • Rebecca Saldana 88%

State House District 37 – Position 1

  • Sharon Tomiko Santos (unchallenged)

State House District 37 – Position 2

  • Eric Pettigrew 88%

State House District 41 – Position 1

  • Tana Senn 65%

State House District 41 – Position 2

  • My-Linh Thai 65%

State House District 43

  • Nicole Macri 91%

State Senate District 44

  • Steve Hobbs 56%

State Senate District 45

  • Manka Dhingra 63%

State Senate District 47

  • Mona Das 51%

State House District 47

  • Debra Entenman 53%

State House District 48

  • Vandana Slatter (unchallenged)

JUDICIAL

Supreme Court

  • Justice Position 8. Steve Gonzalez 75%

Northeast Electoral District

  • Judge Position 1. Marcus Naylor 65%

MEASURES

  • I-1631 (carbon tax) rejected
  • I-1634 (to block a grocery tax) approved
  • I-1639 (gun control) approved
  • I-940 (police training) approved

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *