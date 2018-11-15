Updated election results (winners)

Congress District 7
- Pramila Jayapal 84%
State House District 32
- Cindy Ryu 80%
State House District 33
- Mia Su-Ling Gregerson 67%
State Senate District 34
- Joe Nguyen 58%
State Senate District 37
- Rebecca Saldana 88%
State House District 37 – Position 1
- Sharon Tomiko Santos (unchallenged)
State House District 37 – Position 2
- Eric Pettigrew 88%
State House District 41 – Position 1
- Tana Senn 65%
State House District 41 – Position 2
- My-Linh Thai 65%
State House District 43
- Nicole Macri 91%
State Senate District 44
- Steve Hobbs 56%
State Senate District 45
- Manka Dhingra 63%
State Senate District 47
- Mona Das 51%
State House District 47
- Debra Entenman 53%
State House District 48
- Vandana Slatter (unchallenged)
JUDICIAL
Supreme Court
- Justice Position 8. Steve Gonzalez 75%
Northeast Electoral District
- Judge Position 1. Marcus Naylor 65%
MEASURES
- I-1631 (carbon tax) rejected
- I-1634 (to block a grocery tax) approved
- I-1639 (gun control) approved
- I-940 (police training) approved
