TRIBUTE: Diane Narasaki

“I applaud Diane Narasaki for her tireless efforts to fight racial discrimination and religious bigotry. She stood with the Sikhs and Muslims and other Asian Americans after 9/11, when this country turned upon its own people. She speaks truth to power, and does not back down. She is my Hero. And she is an All American Hero!”

— Uzma Butte

Community activist

“It is my honor to recognize the extraordinary work of Asian Counseling and Referral Services (ACRS) and their important contributions to our community. ACRS provides services that make a positive impact on lives everyday. I congratulate Diane Narasaki on her retirement and commend her many years of competent leadership at ACRS. She will truly be missed. With the continued commitment of special donors, volunteers, and hard work from the staff. I look forward to seeing the continued positive contributions of ACRS in our community.”

— Adam Smith

Congressman, 9th Congressional District

“I encourage all King County residents to join me in thanking Diane Narasaki for her many years of leadership and the Asian Counseling and Referral Service for 45 years of service to the community.”

— Dow Constantine

King County Executive

“Thank you Diane Narasaki for your years of service to the people in Martin Luther King, Jr. County and beyond in fighting injustice and building equality.”

— Larry Gossett

King County Councilmember

“Diane’s fierce advocacy, gracious guidance, and passionate pursuit of justice have made life better for so many people in King County. We will miss her tenacity and her heart, but we will honor her work by continuing to serve our elders, our youth, our Asian community, and all of those in need of advocacy and representation. I wish Diane the best on her next adventure!”

— Claudia Balducci

King County Council member

“Diane Narasaki is a woman of integrity, passion and compassion. She is brilliant with the community at heart. Without Diane, so much of what happened to our community, would not happen. Our community would not have succeeded without her. Thank you, Diane.”

— Lua Pritchard

Executive Director, Asia Pacific Cultural Center

“Diane Narasaki exudes kindness and gentleness while fiercely fighting for justice. Communities of color are strengthened by her commitment to multi-racial unity. Gracias for your defense of immigrant communities, being arrested and going to jail for immigration reform with Carmen, Ashley, and Miguel. We love you, Nuestra Casa es tu Casa. “

— Estela Otega

Executive Director, El Centro de la Raza

“Most people fail in life because they major in minor things. Diane knew the difference.”

— Patsy O’Connell

Founder, Asia Pacific Cultural Center

“Honoring Diane Narasaki — brilliant ACRS leader, activist and powerful advocate for a more just and equitable APA community and for all.”

— Ellen Ferguson

Co-Chair, Campaign for the New Burke