Singapore Airlines announces nonstop service to Sea-Tac

Singapore Airlines announced on Nov. 1 that it will offer non-stop flights between Sea-Tac Airport and Singapore starting in September 2019.

Sea-Tac will be the fourth North American non-stop destination for Singapore Airlines, adding to current services in San Francisco, New York (Newark), and Los Angeles.

“This new link to Singapore and connections to destinations beyond will broaden the global connectivity of our region,” said Port of Seattle Commission President Courtney Gregoire.

Singapore Airlines also has a codeshare agreement with Alaska Airlines, and members of Alaska’s Mileage Plan and Singapore Airlines’ KrisFlyer loyalty programs can earn miles on each other’s flights.