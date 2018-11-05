Seattle-themed pavilion opens in Nagoya

Chubu Centrair International Airport in Nagoya, Japan opened a new terminal themed after Seattle and is complete with Seattle-owned businesses and products.

Sixteen themed Seattle stores are featured in the “Flight of Dream Project,” including Fran’s Chocolates, Starbucks, Shiro Kashiba, and Fujiyama Go * Go Seattle Ramen Stand.

The Seattle Mariners are also prominently celebrated.

“With this project, we are deepening our important cross-cultural connections, promoting tourism, and business development on both sides of the Pacific,” said Mayor Jenny Durkan.

Seattle’s Office of Economic Development worked closely with local entrepreneurs and business owners who were interested in expanding their business to Japan. For many, this is their first expansion into that country.