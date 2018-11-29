Results of the 2018 International Special Review District (ISRD) Board Nov. 20 election

Position 3 (Business Owner, Property Owner, or Employee)

Tim Lee

“I want to preserve the history and character of my community that I have conducted and owned a business for over 30 years. And I will follow the rules and regulations of the ISRD Board.”

Position 5 (At-Large)

Andy Yip

“I am looking forward to working with stakeholders to further the developments of our beloved district. As the rest of Seattle is being developed, we have to find ways to develop sustainably, while maintaining our cultural heritage and the hard work of those that came before us.”

The ISRD Board was created in 1973 to preserve, protect, and enhance the cultural, economic, and historical qualities of the International District.

To learn more about the ISRD, visit seattle.gov/neighborhoods/preservation/id.htm.