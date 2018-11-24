Police arrest Chinatown drug dealers

Police seized piles of cash, crack, and heroin on Nov. 9 and arrested two 50-year-old men suspected of dealing drugs out of their cars in the Chinatown-International District (ID).

The Seattle Police Department’s Major Crimes Taskforce had been investigating drug dealing in the ID and identified the suspects, who they believe are also connected to organized retail theft and other crimes.

Detectives say the men would drive from their SeaTac hotel to Seattle, and use their vehicles as rolling storefronts to sell and trade heroin and crack cocaine in Chinatown.

The suspects were found to be in possession of meth, heroin, and crack cocaine. Officers also recovered $10,000 in cash.

Both suspects were booked into King County Jail for investigation of narcotics possession with the intent to deliver. Detectives estimate the street value for the drugs is over $100,000.