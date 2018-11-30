Nordstrom removes Lord Shiva vase after Hindu protest

By Staff

Nordstrom has apologized and withdrawn a penis-shaped vase named after Hindu deity Shiva.

This followed protests from upset Hindus, who urged the Seattle-based retailer to remove what it called a “highly inappropriate” item.

In an email to the president of Universal Society of Hinduism Rajan Zed, co-president of Nordstrom Erik Nordstrom wrote, “Thank you for writing and bringing this matter to my attention. We certainly do not want to carry merchandise that offends anyone, especially for religious reasons. Please know that the vase has been removed from our website. I hope you will accept my apologies for any disappointment we have caused you or others.”

Shiva Ceramic Vase, previously described on Nordstrom website as, “this curvy, iconic vase in blush-pink ceramic makes a marvelous showcase for a spray of blooms,” was priced at $600.

Zed thanked Nordstrom for understanding the concerns of the Hindu community. In a press release, Zed suggested that Nordstrom and other companies send their senior executives for training in religious and cultural sensitivity, so that they can understand the feelings of customers and communities when introducing new products or launching advertising campaigns.