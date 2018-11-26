National Philanthropy Day awards

Ray Li received the 2018 Professional Achievement Award for the Association of Fundraising Professionals Advancement Northwest Forum on Nov. 1 at The Westin Seattle.

Li built the development team at Neighborhood House and the international fundraising department at the University of Washington. He also serves for the American Red Cross.

Phnom Penh Noodle House was named this year’s Outstanding Small Business.

Started by Sam and Kim Ung, the family-run small business became known for great food and a generosity. Their daughters, Darlene Ung, Dawn Ung, and Diane Le took over ownership until the restaurant had to close in May due to a family tragedy.