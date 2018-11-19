Cynthia Del Rosario and Manka Dhingra were recognized at the University of Washington (UW)’s annual MAP Bridging the Gap Breakfast last month.

Founded in 1994, the Multicultural Alumni Partnership (MAP) is dedicated to promoting diversity at the UW and in the UW alumni community.

The annual breakfast celebration recognizes the recipients of the MAP scholarship and the service of alumni and friends who have made a difference for diversity at the UW.

Del Rosario received the Dr. Samuel E. Kelly award, while Dhingra received a Distinguished Alumni Award.