Lakshmi Muirhead wins Neddy Artist Award

The director of the Neddy Artist Awards announced on Oct. 11 that Lakshmi Muirhead would receive the 2018 Neddy Artist Award for painting and $25,000.

A showcase for the works of the finalists and winners of the 2018 awards will be held at the Cornish Playhouse gallery, Nov. 14–Dec. 16, at the Seattle Center.

Muirhead works in painting and figure drawing, beginning with a canvas or plywood surface and laboriously applies plaster, acrylic, oil, ink, paper, and graphite layers. She lives and works in Seattle.