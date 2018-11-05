KWA contributes to affordable housing in Tacoma

Tacoma Housing Authority, Pioneer Human Services, and Korean Women’s Association (KWA) announced the funding of 61 affordable housing units in downtown Tacoma.

KWA will reserve 48 units at the Olympus Hotel on 815 South Pacific Avenue for low-income families. Half of these will serve families at 60 percent of the area median income, another half to lower incomes.

KWA’s Executive Director Troy Christensen called it “a big win for everyone involved.”

“The Board of Trustees and senior staff at KWA share a strong sense of pride in our role in saving the historic Olympus Hotel, especially given that in doing so, we created affordable housing downtown,” he said.