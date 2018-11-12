Kuo wins PRSA award

Annie Kuo was honored on Nov. 7 with the Hugh Smith Community Service Award from the Puget Sound chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. Kuo is the second Asian American to win the award, Derek Wing won in 2015.

The award recognizes outstanding citizenship in contributing public relations expertise to an important community issue and/or nonprofit.

Kuo has volunteered her public relations skills to advance awareness about domestic violence, women in higher education, breast cancer, and men’s health. Her pro bono work has included service to Susan G. Komen, Portland Women’s Crisis Line, Agnes Scott College, and Men’s Health Campaign Council at UW Medicine.