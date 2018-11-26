Kato gets nationwide honor

Cindi Kato was recently recognized as one of 10 “Women in Design” nationwide.

Kato, the vice president of architecture and design firm CallisonRTKL, is a third-generation Japanese American and was born and raised in Seattle. She attended Cleveland High School, then went on to graduate from the University of Washington with a BA in Textile Design.

Kato serves on the Board of Directors for Planning and Visual Education Partnership, and she’s also part of the Washington State University Interior Design Advisory Board.