ISRD announces candidates for annual election

The 2018 International Special Review District (ISRD) Board election will be held on Nov. 20, from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. at the Bush Hotel in the plaza-level meeting room.

Two board positions are up for election: Position 3 for a Business Owner, Property Owner or Employee, and Position 5 for At-Large.

Nominations closed on Oct. 23 and three candidates were nominated for Position 3 — Lizzy Baskerville, the garden manager for the Danny Woo Community Garden, Tim Lee, a business and property owner in the International District, and Jody Olney, who owns property in Little Saigon.

Four candidates are up for Position 5 — Matthew Chan, Kim Demarest, Tiernan Martin, and Andy Yip.

The ISRD Board was created in 1973 to preserve, protect, and enhance the cultural, economic, and historical qualities of the International District. The Board is made up of seven members — five elected by the Chinatown International District community and two appointed by the mayor.

To learn more about the election and the ISRD, visit seattle.gov/neighborhoods/preservation/id.htm.