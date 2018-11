Goodwill’s annual Glitter Gala raised $545,000 for its free job training and education programs. More than 700 people attended the event on Oct. 20 at Seattle’s Bell Harbor International Conference Center.

Before the main program, attendees were treated to a silent auction, photobooth, a bling-toss game that awarded jewelry, and a Glitter Sale pop-up shop.

The Gala wrapped with the Glitter Gala Fashion Show set to the night’s theme: Runway to the Future.