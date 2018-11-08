First Vietnamese state senator and other election highlights

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

SEATTLE — A record-breaking 2018 midterm election in Washington mostly ended the night of Nov. 6 with some major races called. Because Washington is a vote-by-mail state, more votes will be counted in the following days.

Here are some of the highlights.

Joe Nguyen is leading in the 34th District State Senate race.

As of press time, Nguyen, the son of refugees, was ahead of Shannon Braddock with 57 percent of the vote. If the lead holds, Nguyen will be the state’s first Vietnamese American legislator and the district’s first person of color to hold that seat.

The mood was festive at Drunky’s Two Shoe BBQ in White Center as the first results were announced. Nguyen called it “incredible.”

“To think about where I started, growing up in public housing in White Center, working as a janitor in high school to help my my family make ends meet, washing dishes at night to help pay for college, to now being a State Senator is proof that anything is possible.”

My-Linh Thai has a strong lead (65 percent) against opponent Michael Appleby (34 percent) to represent the 41st legislative district.

Mona Das (49 percent) is neck and neck with Joe Fain (50 percent) in the 47th district Senate race.

Pramila Jayapal won re-election easily. She tweeted, “84%!!!! Thank you Washington’s 7th District, for re-electing me – a proud immigrant, strong woman of color, and fierce progressive.”

Manka Dhingra is projected to win re-election for the 45th district Senate seat.

OTHER RACES

FEDERAL

U.S. Senate

Democrat Maria Cantwell won re-election to the U.S. Senate from Washington, easily beating Republican Susan Hutchison.

U.S. House of Representatives

1st Congressional District

Suzan DelBene 69 percent

Jeffrey Beeler 30 percent

8th Congressional District

Kim Schrier 57 percent

Dino Rossi 42 percent

9th Congressional District

Adam Smith 70 percent

Sarah Smith 29 percent

STATE

State Senate

District 31. Immaculate Ferreria, trailing at 41 percent

District 37. Rebecca Saldaña, winning at 88 percent

District 38. Savio Pham, trailing at 40 percent

State Representative

District 32. Cindy Ryu, winning at 80 percent.

District 33. Mia Su-Ling Gregerson, winning at 66 percent

District 37. Sharon Tomiko Santos (unchallenged)

District 37. Eric Pettigrew, winning at 88 percent

District 41. Tana Senn, leading at 65 percent

District 43. Nicole Macri, winning at 91 percent

District 47. Debra Entenman, leading at 52 percent

District 48. Vandana Slatter (unchallenged)

MEASURES

I-1631 passing. Initiative 1631 would impose the nation’s first carbon tax.

I-1634 failing. Initiative 1634 would block local governments in Washington state from imposing new taxes on soda or grocery items.

I-1639 approved. Voters in Washington state have passed a measure tightening gun regulations including enhanced background checks for people buying semi-automatic rifles. Initiative 1639 would increase the minimum age to buy semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21, add a waiting period to get those weapons and require safe storage of all firearms.

I-940 approved. Voters in Washington state have approved a measure designed to make it easier to prosecute police for negligent shootings. Initiative 940 is designed to improve police training in de-escalation tactics and eliminate a requirement that prosecutors prove officers acted with malice to get a conviction in negligent shootings.

JUDICIAL

Supreme Court

Justice Position 2. Susan Owens (unchallenged)

Justice Position 8. Steve Gonzalez, winning at 75 percent

Justice Position 9. Sheryl Gordon McCloud (unchallenged)

Northeast Electoral District

Judge Position 1. Marcus Naylor, winning at 65 percent

COUNTY

Snohomish PUD

Commissioner District 2. David Chan, trailing at 49 percent