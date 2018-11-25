Divers find body of hiker at waterfall

STEVENS PASS, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say divers found the body of a missing Chinese businessman, who disappeared while hiking near a waterfall in the Cascade Mountains east of Seattle.

King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott says investigators believe the 50-year-old man fell on Nov. 13, while visiting the Deception Falls area. Divers found the body in a pool of water below the falls the following day.

Abbott says the man, who is from China but on a work visa and living in the region, was with a church group of Chinese tourists.

He says the man went to take photos as he waited for members of his group. When they went to look for him, they found his coat and hat but no sign of him.

Deception Falls is about 75 miles west of Seattle off Highway 2.