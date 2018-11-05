CACA Rice Drive

Chinese American Citizens Alliance-Seattle (CACA) partnered with Chinese Information and Services Center (CISC) to spearhead a successful Rice Drive and Voter Assistance event on Oct. 27.

They reached a new goal of 1,000 pounds of rice, 200 bags of Chinese sausage and oranges to hand out to 200 elderly in need. CACA and CISC were joined by volunteers from AARP Washington and Seattle Chinese Athletic Association who helped re-bag rice into 5 pound bags and hand out food items to the senior citizens.