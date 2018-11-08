BLOG: 10 healthy habits of movers and shakers

Compiled by Assunta Ng

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

It may surprise you that our movers and shakers maintain their health without going to the gym. Their healthy habits are integrated into their daily life. How do they find opportunities to make a difference in their health? They provided us with tips on how to keep yourself not just physically fit, but mentally fit.

Take Nate Miles, vice president of Lilly & Co. He takes the stairs instead of using the elevator as often as he can. Also, he has cut out sweetened beverages, and drinks more water instead.

In addition, Miles develops open-mindedness towards people.

“Everyone is my friend,” he said. That’s why his connections are wide and his friends adore him, and they seek his wisdom in community affairs and politics.

State Rep. Mia Gregerson wears a Fitbit, trying for no less than 10,000 steps per day. She joins her friends’ circle to support one another and hold each other accountable. She also enjoys hiking. Her circle of friends keeps her positive.

Mohammed Abdul-Kadir, Hepatitis B Coalition of Washington coordinator for International Community Health Service, said he doesn’t drink or smoke because of his Muslim faith. He said it saddens him to see his close relatives break the religious practice. He said he makes sure his kids avoid drinking and smoking.

Consul General Ichiro Yamada follows a 4-minute routine of dance, some jogging, and stretching every day, called Japanese radio exercises.

“This form of exercise is great for relieving tension and will relax your muscles,” Yamada said. You can find a demonstration on YouTube. It’s easy to learn.

Dylan Ordonez, external relations director for the King County Executive, said “self-care” is his priority. That means, he believes that he should rest when he’s tired. Also, it is important to eat and sleep well.

Community activist Uzma Butte practices meditation every day. She said she gives blessings to everyone she meets. Most importantly, Butte said forgiveness is crucial to our wellbeing. Harboring grudges will damage you in the long run.

Kristina Lee, owner of Real Homes Network, said she drinks lots of water every day to cleanse her body. She likes walking her dog for exercise.

“Also, keep a happy mood. Don’t fight with others too much. Forgive whenever you can.”

Elaine Ishihara, executive director for Asian Pacific Islander Coalition Advocating Together for Healthy Communities, recently started learning Tai chi as a way to improve and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Harold Taniguchi, director of the King County Department of Transportation, said he doesn’t drink. Also, he advocates self-reflection as a way to find his strengths and blessings.

Hsiao Lin Sun, owner of China Harbor Restaurant, said, “I pray first thing in the morning. I examine what’s going on with my life. I thank God for my blessings, what I have learned, good or bad, and how I should receive them with grace.”

What’s one piece of advice I would give to young people now that I have experienced so much in my life?

Take care of yourself. When you are physically and mentally fit, you can achieve more than you can imagine. When I was young, health was the last thing on my mind. How stupid! It should be the first on everyone’s list. No one is invincible, and that includes you.

Assunta can be reached at assunta@nwasianweekly.com.