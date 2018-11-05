Bellevue middle schooler wins ThinkBIG Challenge

Mehr Grewal, from Odle Middle School in Bellevue, has been named a 2018 Global ThinkBIG Challenge Junior Division Winner out of several applicants from five different countries.

It’s a video contest — organized by ThinkSTEAM — exclusively for girls to inspire peers to learn about STEAM: the combination of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) and the Arts.

ThinkSTEAM is a nonprofit with a mission to bridge the gender gap in STEAM through various initiatives.

Mehr won an iPad Pro for her accomplishment.