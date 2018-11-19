AAPI appointments by Gov. Inslee

Gov. Jay Inslee recently announced Faith Pettis to the Western Washington University Board of Trustees, Steven Yoshihara to the Spokane Community Colleges Board of Trustees, and Elaine Chu to the Green River College Board of Trustees.

Pettis, of Seattle’s Pacifica Law Group, was one of the 2018 “Lawyer of the Year” recipients.

Yoshihara, a graduate of Spokane Falls Community College and Gonzaga University, is the senior vice president for Washington Trust.

Chu is currently a philanthropic adviser for the Seattle Foundation. She earned bachelor’s degrees in business administration and political science, and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Washington.