100 Black Men of Seattle, Inc. and the Women Presidents’ Organization (WPO) honored 11 women on Nov. 1, in the 2018 Women of Color Achievement Awards at the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington.

The women exhibited outstanding professional achievement and demonstrated exemplary customer service, according to a news release.

Phyllis Campbell of JP Morgan Chase along with Angela Shen of Savor Seattle Food Tours were among the honorees.

WPO President and Founder Dr. Marsha Firestone said each of the women “is at the peak of her professional achievement, demonstrating outstanding leadership qualities and running multi million-dollar businesses. They also devote their time and energy to improving the quality of life in our local communities.”